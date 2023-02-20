English
    MM Forgings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.08 crore in December 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 289.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.17% from Rs. 59.93 crore in December 2021.

    MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in December 2021.

    MM Forgings shares closed at 874.70 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.

    MM Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.84342.38289.12
    Other Operating Income1.24----
    Total Income From Operations361.08342.38289.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.26167.38134.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.57-13.14-5.86
    Power & Fuel30.88----
    Employees Cost30.1432.4527.51
    Depreciation17.3017.3015.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.9393.3376.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1645.0641.12
    Other Income5.564.663.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.7249.7244.93
    Interest7.617.347.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.1142.3837.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.1142.3837.52
    Tax13.2510.506.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8631.8831.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8631.8831.02
    Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0313.2012.85
    Diluted EPS14.0313.2012.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0313.2012.85
    Diluted EPS14.0313.2012.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am