Minda Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,521.72 crore, Up 38.55% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,521.72 1,429.82 1,098.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,521.72 1,429.82 1,098.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 831.14 664.12 604.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 122.47 239.35 84.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.99 -20.95 -2.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 195.28 188.57 138.51 Depreciation 56.09 49.28 38.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 199.48 188.68 136.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.25 120.77 98.30 Other Income 4.76 6.50 4.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.01 127.27 102.75 Interest 15.05 13.16 6.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.96 114.11 96.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 122.96 114.11 96.49 Tax 38.73 33.61 29.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.23 80.50 66.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.23 80.50 66.82 Minority Interest -16.06 -14.55 -5.93 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.55 4.10 6.53 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.72 70.05 67.42 Equity Share Capital 52.44 17.43 17.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.75 2.68 7.80 Diluted EPS 2.74 2.68 7.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.75 2.68 7.80 Diluted EPS 2.74 2.68 7.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited