Minda Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,521.72 crore, Up 38.55% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Industries are: Net Sales at Rs 1,521.72 crore in September 2018 Up 38.55% from Rs. 1,098.35 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.72 crore in September 2018 Up 7.86% from Rs. 67.42 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.10 crore in September 2018 Up 37.64% from Rs. 141.02 crore in September 2017. Minda Ind EPS has Decreased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.80 in September 2017. Minda Ind shares closed at 338.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.06% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months. Minda Industries Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,521.72 1,429.82 1,098.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,521.72 1,429.82 1,098.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 831.14 664.12 604.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 122.47 239.35 84.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.99 -20.95 -2.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 195.28 188.57 138.51 Depreciation 56.09 49.28 38.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 199.48 188.68 136.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.25 120.77 98.30 Other Income 4.76 6.50 4.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.01 127.27 102.75 Interest 15.05 13.16 6.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.96 114.11 96.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 122.96 114.11 96.49 Tax 38.73 33.61 29.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.23 80.50 66.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.23 80.50 66.82 Minority Interest -16.06 -14.55 -5.93 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.55 4.10 6.53 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.72 70.05 67.42 Equity Share Capital 52.44 17.43 17.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.75 2.68 7.80 Diluted EPS 2.74 2.68 7.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.75 2.68 7.80 Diluted EPS 2.74 2.68 7.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:36 pm