Mihika Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 24.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 24.35% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 137.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Mihika Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Mihika Ind shares closed at 19.80 on April 13, 2017 (BSE)