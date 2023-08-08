Medplus Health tumbles 5% on flat profit for June quarter

Medplus opened 153 stores in Q1 FY24, out of which 87 were beyond Tier 1 cities.

Shares of Medplus Health Services Ltd tumbled around 5 percent in morning trade on August 8 after the pharmacy retail chain posted a post-tax profit of Rs 3.76 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 3.67 crore a year ago.

At 10.40am, shares of the company were trading 4.79 percent down at Rs 906.80 on the BSE.

The consolidated profit after tax dropped 86 percent sequentially from Rs 26.55 crore in the three months to March 2023. Revenue from operations climbed 29 percent to Rs 1,284.29 crore in Q1 FY24, from Rs 993.65 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a post-market hours regulatory filing on August 7.

In the preceding quarter ended March 2023, revenue stood at Rs 1,252.98 crore.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged 28.6 percent on-year to Rs 80.73 crore from Rs 62.77 crore but dropped 15.3 percent from Rs 95.33 crore in Q4 FY23.

The company said it opened 153 stores in Q1 FY24, out of which 87 were beyond Tier 1 cities. The company’s network stands at 3,975 stores as on June 30, 2023.

In a separate filing, Medplus Health announced the allotment of 46,478 equity shares to employees under the Employee Stock Option Plan, 2021.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased from 11,93,05,676 equity shares of Rs 2 each (aggregating to Rs 23,86,11,352) to 11,93,52,154 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 23,87,04,308.

Shares of Medplus Health Services are up 46 percent on YTD basis, while the one-year return stands at 22 percent.

