Medicamen Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.67 crore, up 69.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.67 crore in March 2023 up 69.93% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 37.28% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.87% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 720.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.