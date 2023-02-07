English
    MCX India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 81.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 29.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 47.32 crore in December 2021.

    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.03113.2081.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.03113.2081.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4718.6416.67
    Depreciation3.975.506.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.8144.2833.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7844.7824.29
    Other Income21.0819.8516.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.8664.6340.75
    Interest0.06--0.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.8064.6340.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.8064.6340.69
    Tax8.9213.4511.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8851.1829.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8851.1829.62
    Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6610.055.82
    Diluted EPS6.6610.055.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6610.055.82
    Diluted EPS6.6610.055.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
