MC Interview: DBS Bank senior economist Radhika Rao on why yields shot up on Budget day

DBS-LVB merger came into effect on November 27.

Post budget, the bond yield surged nearly 20 basis points. The government said it has revised the fiscal deficit target for FY22 to 6.9% from 6.8%. The government also put the target for FY23 at 6.4%, higher than expected. Gross borrowing target for the next fiscal was kept at Rs 14.95 trillion against estimated Rs 12- 12.5 trillion.





All eyes are now on the next Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy which will be held on 7-9 February. Here are the views from DBS Bank senior economist Radhika Rao ahead of the RBI policy.



Edited excerpts:



The borrowing programme was higher than expected, even after accounting for the recent bond-switch exercise that the RBI conducted with the government. This has rekindled concerns over the ability of market participants to absorb the additional supply, in the absence of clear buying interest from the central bank and lack of clarity on the progress of bond inclusion plans

The bond market endured a fairly rough ride at the start of 2022, owing to a confluence of catalysts, both global (due to a sharp rise in the US yields and elevated oil prices) and domestic (due to concern over the upcoming borrowing programme and build-up in policy normalisation expectations due to sticky inflation). A few of these concerns have materialised, with the FY23 borrowing programme exceeding expectations by a considerable margin as well as little by way of clarification on corporate tax rationalisation for foreign investors to ease the path for an eventual inclusion in the global bond indices. Markets continue to count on the central bank to intervene to slow the pace of gains in the yields, in the near term.

The size and timing of the green bonds are yet to be announced, but being a part of the annual borrowing programme and the sovereign not being active global issuers, increases the likelihood of these being rupee securities, either in the domestic market or masala bond structure. In the non-sovereign space, banks and non-financial corporates have been active issuers of green bonds in recent years, with market data suggesting record issuance last year.

Ahead of the monetary policy review, 10 year yields are up sharply, building on a 30 basis point rise on year to date basis, fuelled by strong gains in US yields, rally in oil prices, upcoming policy normalisation and anticipation of a higher borrowing programme. With few of these concerns coming to fruition, borrowing costs are bound to rise further in the near term, in the absence of open market operations or liquidity neutral OTs to cap yields. Despite the monetary policy committee’s dovish bias, evolving financial market conditions, sticky inflation and better confidence on the growth outlook will set the stage for incremental repo rate increases in the second half of 2022.