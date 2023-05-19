Mayur Uniquoter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.80 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.80 crore in March 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 146.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2023 up 40.72% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.89 crore in March 2023 up 35.17% from Rs. 30.99 crore in March 2022.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 527.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.