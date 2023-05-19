English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mayur Uniquoter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.80 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.80 crore in March 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 146.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2023 up 40.72% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.89 crore in March 2023 up 35.17% from Rs. 30.99 crore in March 2022.

    Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

    Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 527.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.

    Mayur Uniquoters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.80169.85146.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.80169.85146.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.86105.5293.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.15-4.030.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.499.698.60
    Depreciation6.735.264.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3725.2921.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4928.1218.11
    Other Income1.675.107.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1633.2226.04
    Interest0.940.520.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.2232.7025.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.2232.7025.52
    Tax6.846.636.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3826.0719.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3826.0719.45
    Equity Share Capital21.9821.9822.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.235.934.36
    Diluted EPS6.235.934.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.235.934.36
    Diluted EPS6.235.934.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mayur Uniquoter #Mayur Uniquoters #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm