Max Ventures an Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.88 4.62 4.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.88 4.62 4.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.26 2.47 2.21 Depreciation 0.65 1.12 0.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.62 3.15 2.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 -2.12 -0.76 Other Income 4.78 4.42 0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.12 2.30 -0.52 Interest 1.09 0.97 0.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.04 1.34 -1.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.04 1.34 -1.32 Tax 0.92 0.31 -0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.12 1.03 -1.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.12 1.03 -1.25 Equity Share Capital 147.10 147.09 146.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.07 -0.08 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.07 -0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.07 -0.08 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.07 -0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited