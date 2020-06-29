Mawana Sugars Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore in March 2020 up 51.92% from Rs. 289.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.70 crore in March 2020 down 353.52% from Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.67 crore in March 2020 down 15% from Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2019.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 32.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.40% over the last 12 months.