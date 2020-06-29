Mawana Sugars Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore in March 2020 up 51.92% from Rs. 289.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.70 crore in March 2020 down 353.52% from Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.67 crore in March 2020 down 15% from Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2019.
Mawana Sugars shares closed at 32.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mawana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|440.14
|400.37
|289.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|440.14
|400.37
|289.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|492.24
|319.94
|488.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-187.60
|-18.80
|-355.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.75
|21.01
|22.38
|Depreciation
|16.76
|16.25
|16.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.99
|68.88
|75.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.45
|-6.91
|42.61
|Other Income
|1.46
|1.75
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.91
|-5.16
|44.52
|Interest
|5.69
|4.98
|9.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.22
|-10.14
|35.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.22
|-10.14
|35.01
|Tax
|84.91
|-3.45
|13.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.70
|-6.70
|21.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.70
|-6.70
|21.97
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.24
|-1.71
|5.62
|Diluted EPS
|-14.24
|-1.71
|5.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.24
|-1.71
|5.62
|Diluted EPS
|-14.24
|-1.71
|5.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am