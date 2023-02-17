Mawana Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore, down 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.84 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 487.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2022 down 65.05% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2021.

Mawana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in December 2021.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 85.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.06% over the last 12 months.