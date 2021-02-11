MAS Financial S Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.47 crore, down 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.47 crore in December 2020 down 22.87% from Rs. 183.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2020 down 34.36% from Rs. 55.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.84 crore in December 2020 down 21.17% from Rs. 143.14 crore in December 2019.

MAS Financial S EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.08 in December 2019.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 879.10 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)