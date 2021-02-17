Manpasand Bever Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 84.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 84.49% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2020 down 2.42% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020 up 17.54% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2019.

Manpasand Bever shares closed at 5.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)