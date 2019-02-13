Manpasand Bever Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 163.53 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.53 crore in December 2018 up 14.25% from Rs. 143.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2018 down 18.01% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.26 crore in December 2018 up 22.57% from Rs. 32.03 crore in December 2017.

Manpasand Bever EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2017.

Manpasand Bever shares closed at 81.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.18% returns over the last 6 months and -80.68% over the last 12 months.