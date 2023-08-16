English
    Manipal Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 78.9% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manipal Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 78.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 29.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 90.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Manipal Finance shares closed at 6.64 on August 10, 2023 (BSE)

    Manipal Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.12
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.12
    Interest0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.15
    Exceptional Items----0.09
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.05-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.05-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.05-0.06
    Equity Share Capital8.388.388.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.06-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.06-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.06-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.06-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

