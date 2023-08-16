Manipal Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 78.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 78.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 29.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 90.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Manipal Finance shares closed at 6.64 on August 10, 2023 (BSE)