    Mangalore Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,173.24 crore in December 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 761.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2022 up 145.13% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.73 crore in December 2022 up 109.13% from Rs. 70.64 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,173.24283.39761.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,173.24283.39761.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials641.53243.38428.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.0320.330.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.14-40.5338.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3818.7616.97
    Depreciation17.4812.7612.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses332.7160.35210.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.25-31.6753.05
    Other Income7.006.394.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.25-25.2857.72
    Interest33.2424.2010.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.01-49.4847.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.01-49.4847.21
    Tax20.85-17.2916.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.17-32.1931.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.17-32.1931.07
    Equity Share Capital118.55118.55118.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.42-2.712.62
    Diluted EPS6.42-2.712.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.42-2.712.62
    Diluted EPS6.42-2.712.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited