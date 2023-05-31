Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, down 24.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in March 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 120.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 165.54% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.71% from Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022.
Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 107.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Drugs & Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.27
|63.33
|119.83
|Other Operating Income
|0.84
|--
|1.13
|Total Income From Operations
|91.11
|63.33
|120.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.03
|67.01
|75.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.93
|0.90
|1.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.97
|-35.78
|7.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.29
|9.43
|11.62
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.88
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.65
|15.30
|15.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|3.59
|7.51
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.21
|3.72
|7.51
|Interest
|3.43
|3.22
|2.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.65
|0.50
|4.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.65
|0.50
|4.98
|Tax
|-1.26
|0.08
|-1.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.39
|0.43
|6.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.39
|0.43
|6.69
|Equity Share Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|0.27
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|0.27
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|0.27
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|0.27
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited