Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, down 24.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in March 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 120.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 165.54% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.71% from Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 107.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.