    Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore, down 24.68% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.11 crore in March 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 120.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 165.54% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.71% from Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 107.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Drugs & Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.2763.33119.83
    Other Operating Income0.84--1.13
    Total Income From Operations91.1163.33120.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.0367.0175.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.930.901.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.97-35.787.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.299.4311.62
    Depreciation2.752.882.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6515.3015.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.513.597.51
    Other Income0.290.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.213.727.51
    Interest3.433.222.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.650.504.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.650.504.98
    Tax-1.260.08-1.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.390.436.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.390.436.69
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.770.274.23
    Diluted EPS-2.770.274.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.770.274.23
    Diluted EPS-2.770.274.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

