Mangalam Drugs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.78 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.78 crore in June 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 103.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021 down 46.77% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2021 down 23.83% from Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.24 in June 2020.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 148.35 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.44% over the last 12 months.