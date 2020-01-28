Mangalam Drugs Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.94 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.94 crore in December 2019 up 27.5% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2019 up 137.36% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2019 up 691.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.79 in December 2018.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 35.20 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.