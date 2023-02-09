English
    Manali Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore, down 48.61% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore in December 2022 down 48.61% from Rs. 399.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 153.90 crore in December 2021.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.30260.67399.49
    Total Income From Operations205.30260.67399.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.73199.56206.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.08-10.84-7.25
    Employees Cost8.688.197.60
    Depreciation5.515.355.49
    Other Expenses42.9146.7442.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.4511.67144.38
    Other Income6.266.554.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8218.21148.41
    Interest3.141.701.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3316.51146.51
    P/L Before Tax-1.3316.51146.51
    Tax-1.964.8037.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.6411.71109.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.6411.71109.04
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.686.34
    Diluted EPS0.040.686.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.686.34
    Diluted EPS0.040.686.34
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited