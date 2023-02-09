Manali Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore, down 48.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore in December 2022 down 48.61% from Rs. 399.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 153.90 crore in December 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

Read More

Manali Petro shares closed at 77.20 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.55% returns over the last 6 months and -32.49% over the last 12 months.