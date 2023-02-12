Malabar Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 41.1% Y-o-Y

English
    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Malabar Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 41.1% from Rs. 19.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3117.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Malabar Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4016.6519.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4016.6519.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.0718.8319.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses----0.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-2.20-0.02
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-2.19-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-2.19-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-2.19-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-2.19-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-2.19-0.02
    Equity Share Capital20.0920.0920.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.09-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.09-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.09-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.09-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited