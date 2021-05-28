Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,189.40 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,189.40 crore in March 2021 up 31.68% from Rs. 1,662.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021 down 51.44% from Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.21 crore in March 2021 up 63.66% from Rs. 187.10 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 201.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.94% returns over the last 6 months and 137.43% over the last 12 months.