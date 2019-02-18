Lypsa Gems Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore, down 51.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore in December 2018 down 51.96% from Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 10.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Lypsa Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.60% returns over the last 6 months and -82.38% over the last 12 months.