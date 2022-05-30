English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lux Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.48 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 580.48 crore in March 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 592.38 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.50 crore in March 2022 down 19.27% from Rs. 92.28 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.52 crore in March 2022 down 12.69% from Rs. 130.02 crore in March 2021.

    Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.69 in March 2021.

    Lux Industries shares closed at 2,019.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.98% over the last 12 months.

    Lux Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations578.71655.34591.30
    Other Operating Income1.772.741.08
    Total Income From Operations580.48658.08592.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.06298.98272.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.682.333.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-84.12-40.97-33.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3323.5018.68
    Depreciation4.514.674.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses214.05232.20207.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.97137.37120.08
    Other Income6.043.695.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.01141.06125.26
    Interest6.393.142.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.62137.92123.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.62137.92123.23
    Tax28.1234.4830.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.50103.4492.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.50103.4492.28
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7734.4030.69
    Diluted EPS24.7734.4030.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7734.4030.69
    Diluted EPS24.7734.4030.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
