LT Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.08 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.08 crore in June 2023 up 10.36% from Rs. 1,611.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.44 crore in June 2023 up 53.24% from Rs. 89.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.42 crore in June 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 176.19 crore in June 2022.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

LT Foods shares closed at 160.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 81.83% over the last 12 months.