English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LT Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.08 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,778.08 crore in June 2023 up 10.36% from Rs. 1,611.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.44 crore in June 2023 up 53.24% from Rs. 89.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.42 crore in June 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 176.19 crore in June 2022.

    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

    LT Foods shares closed at 160.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 81.83% over the last 12 months.

    LT Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,778.081,821.381,611.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,778.081,821.381,611.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,486.751,332.891,075.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods70.9967.83102.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-373.19-174.28-129.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.6094.4185.31
    Depreciation35.5535.1229.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses270.25304.16310.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.12161.25137.47
    Other Income10.7413.589.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.87174.84146.74
    Interest21.9625.8016.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.91149.04129.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax166.91149.04129.85
    Tax43.7937.1833.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.12111.8596.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.12111.8596.07
    Minority Interest0.00-3.63-5.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.3319.97-0.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.44128.1989.69
    Equity Share Capital34.7334.7331.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.963.892.80
    Diluted EPS3.963.892.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.963.892.80
    Diluted EPS3.963.892.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LT Foods #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!