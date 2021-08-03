LT Foods Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.93 crore, down 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.93 crore in June 2021 down 1.69% from Rs. 1,215.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.62 crore in June 2021 down 7.9% from Rs. 78.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.68 crore in June 2021 down 8.29% from Rs. 162.12 crore in June 2020.

LT Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2020.

LT Foods shares closed at 74.35 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)