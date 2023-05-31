Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore, down 47.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 466.05% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 777.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.
|Lovable Lingerie
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.88
|19.83
|22.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.88
|19.83
|22.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.60
|8.77
|13.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|0.23
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|-5.13
|-4.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.99
|5.58
|5.97
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.42
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.95
|14.28
|10.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.08
|-4.32
|-2.80
|Other Income
|4.30
|0.75
|2.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.78
|-3.57
|0.04
|Interest
|0.44
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.22
|-3.58
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.22
|-3.58
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.90
|-0.93
|-0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-2.65
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-2.65
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-1.79
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-1.79
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-1.79
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-1.79
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited