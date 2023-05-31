English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore, down 47.03% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 466.05% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 777.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.

    Lovable Lingerie
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.8819.8322.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.8819.8322.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.608.7713.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.470.230.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.87-5.13-4.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.995.585.97
    Depreciation0.800.420.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9514.2810.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.08-4.32-2.80
    Other Income4.300.752.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.78-3.570.04
    Interest0.440.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.22-3.580.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.22-3.580.03
    Tax-0.90-0.93-0.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.32-2.650.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.32-2.650.91
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.25-1.790.61
    Diluted EPS-2.25-1.790.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.25-1.790.61
    Diluted EPS-2.25-1.790.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lovable Lingeri #Lovable Lingerie #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm