Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore, down 47.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.88 crore in March 2023 down 47.03% from Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 466.05% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 777.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.44% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.