Lotus Chocolate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in June 2023 up 10.09% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 366.37% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 222.65 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.01% returns over the last 6 months and 58.58% over the last 12 months.