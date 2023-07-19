English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lotus Chocolate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in June 2023 up 10.09% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 366.37% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 222.65 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 120.01% returns over the last 6 months and 58.58% over the last 12 months.

    Lotus Chocolate Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.7412.3322.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.7412.3322.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.1911.7320.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.91-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.710.65
    Depreciation0.100.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.713.921.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-5.000.37
    Other Income0.140.070.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-4.930.45
    Interest0.120.100.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-5.030.36
    Exceptional Items---0.75-0.29
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-5.780.07
    Tax-0.300.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.22-5.810.07
    Prior Year Adjustments-0.40----
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-5.810.07
    Equity Share Capital12.8412.8412.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-4.520.05
    Diluted EPS-0.14-4.520.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-4.520.05
    Diluted EPS-0.14-4.520.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:52 am

