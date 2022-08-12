Lokesh Machines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore, up 52.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore in June 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 32.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 391.45% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022 up 10.99% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2021.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 93.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 135.09% over the last 12 months.