    Lohia Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore, down 7.12% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.12% from Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2023 down 68.66% from Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2023 down 64.36% from Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2022.

    Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.46 in June 2022.

    Lohia Sec shares closed at 195.00 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 45.69% over the last 12 months.

    Lohia Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.2943.1364.91
    Other Operating Income0.040.040.04
    Total Income From Operations60.3343.1864.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.9026.3224.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.422.6510.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.915.837.94
    Depreciation0.210.340.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.10-0.030.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.723.072.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.904.9919.83
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.904.9919.83
    Interest0.931.040.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.973.9518.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.973.9518.95
    Tax1.531.084.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.442.8714.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.442.8714.18
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.925.7728.46
    Diluted EPS8.925.7728.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.925.7728.46
    Diluted EPS8.925.7728.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

