Lloyds Steels standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 15.90 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.90 63.37 9.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.90 63.37 9.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.62 17.95 2.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 11.95 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.34 51.44 0.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.89 3.47 2.95 Depreciation 0.26 0.25 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.24 9.51 5.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -31.19 -2.54 Other Income 2.23 33.19 0.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.78 1.99 -2.02 Interest 0.08 0.09 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.70 1.91 -2.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.70 1.91 -2.07 Tax -- 0.91 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.70 1.00 -2.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.70 1.00 -2.07 Equity Share Capital 89.87 89.87 89.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.01 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited