Linc PenandPlas Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.82 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.82 crore in June 2019 up 20.8% from Rs. 83.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2019 up 159.53% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2019 up 64.53% from Rs. 6.54 crore in June 2018.

Linc PenandPlas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 204.65 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.