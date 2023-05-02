LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 539.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.70 crore in March 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 104.90 crore in March 2022.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.73 in March 2022.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 869.75 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 36.14% over the last 12 months.