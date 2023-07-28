LG Balakrishnan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.79 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 508.79 502.60 487.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 508.79 502.60 487.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 237.04 203.51 224.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.98 28.16 2.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 76.72 71.36 71.14 Depreciation 17.25 18.87 18.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.01 109.71 108.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.75 70.98 62.13 Other Income 9.63 8.08 3.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.38 79.06 65.61 Interest 1.52 2.06 1.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.87 77.00 64.56 Exceptional Items -2.86 8.03 9.44 P/L Before Tax 74.00 85.03 73.99 Tax 18.83 28.33 18.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.17 56.70 55.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.17 56.70 55.28 Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.57 18.06 17.61 Diluted EPS 17.57 18.06 17.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.57 18.06 17.61 Diluted EPS 17.57 18.06 17.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited