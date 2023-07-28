English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 538.61 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:Net Sales at Rs 538.61 crore in June 2023 up 3.39% from Rs. 520.94 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.44 crore in June 2023 down 4.88% from Rs. 58.29 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.28 crore in June 2023 up 9.88% from Rs. 88.53 crore in June 2022.
    LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.57 in June 2022.LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 1,120.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.80% returns over the last 6 months and 63.96% over the last 12 months.
    LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations538.61523.02520.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations538.61523.02520.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.46216.76244.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.6628.310.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.0977.2577.47
    Depreciation18.4120.2119.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.08111.21112.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2369.2865.41
    Other Income9.638.083.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8777.3668.89
    Interest1.712.321.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.1575.0467.69
    Exceptional Items-2.868.039.44
    P/L Before Tax74.2983.0677.13
    Tax18.8328.5418.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.4554.5258.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.4554.5258.41
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.13-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.4454.4058.29
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6617.3318.57
    Diluted EPS17.6617.3318.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6617.3318.57
    Diluted EPS17.6617.3318.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #LG Balakrishnan #LG Balakrishnan and Brothers #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!