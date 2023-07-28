LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 538.61 crore, up 3.39% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 538.61 523.02 520.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 538.61 523.02 520.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 251.46 216.76 244.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.66 28.31 0.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 84.09 77.25 77.47 Depreciation 18.41 20.21 19.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 117.08 111.21 112.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.23 69.28 65.41 Other Income 9.63 8.08 3.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.87 77.36 68.89 Interest 1.71 2.32 1.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.15 75.04 67.69 Exceptional Items -2.86 8.03 9.44 P/L Before Tax 74.29 83.06 77.13 Tax 18.83 28.54 18.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.45 54.52 58.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.45 54.52 58.41 Minority Interest -0.01 -0.13 -0.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.44 54.40 58.29 Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.66 17.33 18.57 Diluted EPS 17.66 17.33 18.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.66 17.33 18.57 Diluted EPS 17.66 17.33 18.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited