    Larsen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,785.41 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:Net Sales at Rs 27,785.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 21,551.54 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,825.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 1,670.84 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,149.81 crore in December 2022 up 15.25% from Rs. 2,732.92 crore in December 2021.
    Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in December 2021.Larsen shares closed at 2,159.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.
    Larsen & Toubro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27,785.4125,769.7521,551.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27,785.4125,769.7521,551.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,259.742,769.8811,166.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods391.39304.12319.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-580.75-918.07-1,242.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,014.802,109.731,617.18
    Depreciation334.76337.57258.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses707.46539.31--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19,675.9219,057.277,969.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,982.091,569.941,461.75
    Other Income832.961,554.221,012.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,815.053,124.162,474.19
    Interest508.11578.61412.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,306.942,545.552,062.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,306.942,545.552,062.19
    Tax481.50436.09391.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,825.442,109.461,670.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,825.442,109.461,670.84
    Equity Share Capital281.07281.04280.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9915.0111.89
    Diluted EPS12.9815.0011.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9915.0111.89
    Diluted EPS12.9815.0011.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited