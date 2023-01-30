Larsen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,785.41 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:Net Sales at Rs 27,785.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 21,551.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,825.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 1,670.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,149.81 crore in December 2022 up 15.25% from Rs. 2,732.92 crore in December 2021.
Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in December 2021.
|Larsen shares closed at 2,159.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,785.41
|25,769.75
|21,551.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27,785.41
|25,769.75
|21,551.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,259.74
|2,769.88
|11,166.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|391.39
|304.12
|319.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-580.75
|-918.07
|-1,242.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,014.80
|2,109.73
|1,617.18
|Depreciation
|334.76
|337.57
|258.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|707.46
|539.31
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19,675.92
|19,057.27
|7,969.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,982.09
|1,569.94
|1,461.75
|Other Income
|832.96
|1,554.22
|1,012.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,815.05
|3,124.16
|2,474.19
|Interest
|508.11
|578.61
|412.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,306.94
|2,545.55
|2,062.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,306.94
|2,545.55
|2,062.19
|Tax
|481.50
|436.09
|391.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,825.44
|2,109.46
|1,670.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,825.44
|2,109.46
|1,670.84
|Equity Share Capital
|281.07
|281.04
|280.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.99
|15.01
|11.89
|Diluted EPS
|12.98
|15.00
|11.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.99
|15.01
|11.89
|Diluted EPS
|12.98
|15.00
|11.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
