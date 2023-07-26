English
    Larsen Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47,882.37 crore, up 33.55% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47,882.37 crore in June 2023 up 33.55% from Rs. 35,853.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,493.00 crore in June 2023 up 46.47% from Rs. 1,702.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,014.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.38% from Rs. 5,351.75 crore in June 2022.

    Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.11 in June 2022.

    Larsen shares closed at 2,560.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.18% over the last 12 months.

    Larsen & Toubro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47,882.3758,335.1535,853.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47,882.3758,335.1535,853.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,629.326,018.274,214.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods325.37175.45199.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-407.8866.37-1,522.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,889.369,981.098,555.95
    Depreciation830.47853.50963.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2,360.972,033.922,363.49
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26,216.5933,227.1017,386.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,038.175,979.453,693.63
    Other Income1,145.56740.91694.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,183.736,720.364,388.35
    Interest851.36813.001,456.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,332.375,907.362,931.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,332.375,907.362,931.94
    Tax1,216.251,460.62638.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,116.124,446.742,293.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,116.124,446.742,293.01
    Minority Interest-602.59-471.80-526.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-20.5311.84-64.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,493.003,986.781,702.07
    Equity Share Capital281.11281.10281.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7428.3712.11
    Diluted EPS17.7328.3512.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7428.3712.11
    Diluted EPS17.7328.3512.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

