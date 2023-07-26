Larsen Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47,882.37 crore, up 33.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47,882.37 crore in June 2023 up 33.55% from Rs. 35,853.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,493.00 crore in June 2023 up 46.47% from Rs. 1,702.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,014.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.38% from Rs. 5,351.75 crore in June 2022.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 17.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.11 in June 2022.

Larsen shares closed at 2,560.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.18% over the last 12 months.