English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    La Opala RG Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Opala RG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in June 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 82.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2023 up 43.02% from Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.20 crore in June 2023 up 37.95% from Rs. 33.49 crore in June 2022.

    La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2022.

    La Opala RG shares closed at 448.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.83% returns over the last 6 months and 43.71% over the last 12 months.

    La Opala RG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.22108.8882.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.22108.8882.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.9127.6623.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.28-12.77-16.40
    Power & Fuel--19.2217.42
    Employees Cost18.1418.0915.09
    Depreciation5.945.844.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1616.469.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3634.3628.16
    Other Income10.906.940.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2641.3028.98
    Interest1.612.391.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6638.9227.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.6638.9227.57
    Tax9.949.727.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.7229.2020.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.7229.2020.08
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.631.81
    Diluted EPS2.592.631.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.631.81
    Diluted EPS2.592.631.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #La Opala RG #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!