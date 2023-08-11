La Opala RG Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in June 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 82.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2023 up 43.02% from Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.20 crore in June 2023 up 37.95% from Rs. 33.49 crore in June 2022.

La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2022.

La Opala RG shares closed at 448.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.83% returns over the last 6 months and 43.71% over the last 12 months.