    Kriti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore, up 115.45% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 118.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

    Kriti Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.15104.44118.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.15104.44118.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.29112.3289.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.31-0.545.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.407.125.83
    Depreciation2.412.201.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8613.158.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.88-29.817.82
    Other Income0.040.030.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.92-29.778.07
    Interest3.994.103.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.93-33.884.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.93-33.884.44
    Tax-0.580.720.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.51-34.594.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.51-34.594.07
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-6.970.82
    Diluted EPS0.91-6.970.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-6.970.82
    Diluted EPS0.91-6.970.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited