KRBL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,053.69 crore, down 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,053.69 crore in September 2021 down 7.02% from Rs. 1,133.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.22 crore in September 2021 down 9.07% from Rs. 149.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.76 crore in September 2021 down 8.8% from Rs. 223.43 crore in September 2020.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.36 in September 2020.

KRBL shares closed at 295.15 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.76% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.