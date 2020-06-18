Kothari Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.27 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.27 crore in March 2020 down 17.35% from Rs. 80.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2020 down 38.29% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2020 down 14.39% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2019.

Kothari Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2019.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 14.55 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.03% over the last 12 months.