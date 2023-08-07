Kolte-Patil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.05 crore, up 119.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.05 crore in June 2023 up 119.1% from Rs. 113.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 down 72.72% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in June 2023 down 46.19% from Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2022.

Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2022.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 426.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.