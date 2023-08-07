English
    Kolte-Patil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.05 crore, up 119.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.05 crore in June 2023 up 119.1% from Rs. 113.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 down 72.72% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in June 2023 down 46.19% from Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2022.

    Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2022.

    Kolte-Patil shares closed at 426.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.

    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.05407.71113.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.05407.71113.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.56294.41--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9422.1716.36
    Depreciation2.461.802.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0222.8169.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0766.5225.61
    Other Income6.936.124.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0072.6430.39
    Interest8.277.989.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.7364.6620.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.7364.6620.57
    Tax1.5621.871.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.1742.7918.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.1742.7918.95
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.685.632.49
    Diluted EPS0.685.632.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.685.632.49
    Diluted EPS0.685.632.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

