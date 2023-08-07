English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kolte-Patil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 571.16 crore, up 185.42% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 571.16 crore in June 2023 up 185.42% from Rs. 200.11 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.96 crore in June 2023 up 116.49% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.51 crore in June 2023 up 92.59% from Rs. 51.15 crore in June 2022.
    Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2022.Kolte-Patil shares closed at 426.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 61.11% over the last 12 months.
    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations571.16796.93200.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations571.16796.93200.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials428.31552.02112.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9327.2719.65
    Depreciation3.062.522.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7644.2220.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.10170.9044.25
    Other Income7.357.494.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.45178.3948.51
    Interest36.616.438.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.84171.9640.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.84171.9640.14
    Tax9.9850.8313.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.86121.1326.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.86121.1326.33
    Minority Interest-2.01-3.90-4.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.89-0.33-0.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.96116.9021.23
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0515.382.79
    Diluted EPS6.0515.382.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0515.382.79
    Diluted EPS6.0515.382.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Kolte-Patil #Kolte-Patil Developers #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!