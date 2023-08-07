Kolte-Patil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 571.16 crore, up 185.42% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 571.16 796.93 200.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 571.16 796.93 200.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 428.31 552.02 112.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.93 27.27 19.65 Depreciation 3.06 2.52 2.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.76 44.22 20.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.10 170.90 44.25 Other Income 7.35 7.49 4.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.45 178.39 48.51 Interest 36.61 6.43 8.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.84 171.96 40.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 58.84 171.96 40.14 Tax 9.98 50.83 13.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.86 121.13 26.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.86 121.13 26.33 Minority Interest -2.01 -3.90 -4.79 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.89 -0.33 -0.31 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.96 116.90 21.23 Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.05 15.38 2.79 Diluted EPS 6.05 15.38 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.05 15.38 2.79 Diluted EPS 6.05 15.38 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited