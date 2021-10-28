Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.27 crore, up 33.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.27 crore in September 2021 up 33.36% from Rs. 98.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021 up 147.62% from Rs. 9.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2021 up 459.78% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2020.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 65.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.78% over the last 12 months.