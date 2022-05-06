Kokuyo Camlin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.95 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.95 crore in March 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 132.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 down 41.66% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 67.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)