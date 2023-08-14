English
    Kohinoor Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in June 2023 up 20.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 111.13% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2023 up 49.54% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 36.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.71% returns over the last 6 months and -53.32% over the last 12 months.
    Kohinoor Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.6215.9921.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.6215.9921.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.234.975.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.091.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.88-0.55-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.391.58
    Depreciation1.451.671.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.166.949.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.381.481.46
    Other Income--0.930.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.382.411.57
    Interest4.423.440.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.04-1.031.53
    Exceptional Items---1.077.81
    P/L Before Tax-1.04-2.109.34
    Tax---0.72--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.04-1.389.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.04-1.389.34
    Equity Share Capital37.0737.0737.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.362.52
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.362.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.362.52
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.362.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

