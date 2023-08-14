Kohinoor Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 25.62 15.99 21.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 25.62 15.99 21.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.23 4.97 5.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.09 1.73 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -0.55 -0.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.52 1.39 1.58 Depreciation 1.45 1.67 1.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.16 6.94 9.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 1.48 1.46 Other Income -- 0.93 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 2.41 1.57 Interest 4.42 3.44 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.04 -1.03 1.53 Exceptional Items -- -1.07 7.81 P/L Before Tax -1.04 -2.10 9.34 Tax -- -0.72 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.04 -1.38 9.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.04 -1.38 9.34 Equity Share Capital 37.07 37.07 37.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.36 2.52 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.36 2.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.36 2.52 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.36 2.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited