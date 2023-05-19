Kirloskar Oil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.59 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,152.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.42% from Rs. 990.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.89 crore in March 2023 down 45.73% from Rs. 119.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.54 crore in March 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 110.16 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 430.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and 204.45% over the last 12 months.