Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.56 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.56 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 748.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 down 51.78% from Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.09 crore in March 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 196.69 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -14.17% over the last 12 months.