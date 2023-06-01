Kinetic Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 73.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 73.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 117.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 117.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Kinetic Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Kinetic Trust shares closed at 8.61 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.21% returns over the last 6 months and 0.35% over the last 12 months.