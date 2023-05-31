KIFS Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in March 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.33% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2023 down 11.82% from Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2022.

KIFS Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2022.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 95.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.